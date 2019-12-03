U.S. FDA to clear Lutronic 20 W thulium laser for skin resurfacing

Energy-based medical laser maker Lutronic (Billerica, MA) will unveil its soon-to-be U.S. FDA-approved LaseMD ULTRA 1927 nm thulium laser platform for skin resurfacing during live patient demonstrations at the Cosmetic Surgery Forum set to take place December 4-7, 2019 in Nashville, TN.

The LaseMD ULTRA platform is an upgrade to the company's LaseMD, as it offers 20 W of power vs. the LaseMD's 12 W, says Steven Weiner, MD, who will be performing the live demonstrations of the platform. It also offers a new larger spot size, incorporates an improved top-hat beam profile, and features real-time information to help reduce treatment time and achieve satisfying patient results in fewer treatments. “Since no anesthesia is required, I can treat a full face in about 6–8 minutes or treat the face, neck, and chest in 20 minutes,” Weiner adds.

Skin resurfacing applications for the LaseMD ULTRA platform include age spots (lentigos), sun spots (solar lentigos), freckles (ephilides), actinic keratoses, and treatment of other benign pigmented lesions.

Internationally, the company has submitted for European CE Mark and Korean MFDS, and anticipates U.S. FDA clearance in the first quarter of 2020.

For more information, please visit us.aesthetic.lutronic.com.

Source: Cision PRWeb press release - 12/3/19