TheraLight adds red light therapy option for total-body photobiomodulation

TheraLight FIT's advanced light therapy technology uses LEDs with both red and infrared wavelengths that enhance the body's ability to heal itself.

BioOptics World Editors
Nov 25th, 2019
The TheraLight FIT system for total-body photobiomodulation is shown.
TheraLight, LLC

Light therapy product maker and distributor TheraLight (Lindon, UT) has launched its TheraLight FIT system for total body photobiomodulation (TBP). In response to a number of requests for a compact product, the company's biomedical and photonic engineers were able to create a unit sized for smaller medical professional offices and residential homes, giving more individuals access to the health and wellness benefits of laser therapy, such as pain-free treatments with little effects and contraindications.

The TheraLight FIT system is an extension of the company's TheraLight 360 line of systems that was released in December 2018, says Charles Vorwaller, CEO and president of TheraLight. TheraLight FIT's advanced light therapy technology uses LEDs with both red (visible) and infrared (IR) wavelengths that enhance the body's ability to heal itself from many conditions, while reducing pain and inflammation.

"...Many are familiar withand have usedvarious small red-light therapy panels with varying levels of positive outcomes. However, there are many challenges to these red-light therapy products in the market, such as the inability to treat the entire body, a limited number of wavelengths, and zero technology features for pulsing," explains Justin Vorwaller, TheraLight's COO.

Recognizing this, all TheraLight products are designed provide TBP treatment that harnesses the power and efficacy of four wavelengths (one red and three IR) with a large number of medical-grade LEDs, and can be operated via a wireless touchscreen tablet controller in multiple operating modes, including continuous-wave and pulsed.

For more information, please visit theralight.com.

Source: TheraLight press release – 11/20/19


