Near-infrared quantum dot dye stores vaccination history under the skin

The method stores vaccination data in a pattern of near-infrared dye, which is delivered under the skin at the same time as the vaccine.

BioOptics World Editors
Jan 24th, 2020
MIT engineers have developed a way to store medical information under the skin, using a quantum dot dye that is delivered, along with a vaccine, by a microneedle patch. The dye, which is invisible to the naked eye, can be read later using a specially adapted smartphone.
MIT engineers have developed a way to store medical information under the skin, using a quantum dot dye that is delivered, along with a vaccine, by a microneedle patch. The dye, which is invisible to the naked eye, can be read later using a specially adapted smartphone.
(Image credit: Second Bay Studios)

Recognizing that developing nations have very little infrastructure for storing medical records (particularly with regard to vaccination history), a team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT; Cambridge, MA) has developed a way to store such data in a pattern of near-infrared (near-IR) dye, invisible to the naked eye, that is delivered under the skin at the same time as the vaccine.

“In areas where paper vaccination cards are often lost or do not exist at all, and electronic databases are unheard of, this technology could enable the rapid and anonymous detection of patient vaccination history to ensure that every child is vaccinated,” says Kevin McHugh, a former MIT postdoc who is now an assistant professor of bioengineering at Rice University (Houston, TX).  

McHugh and former visiting scientist Lihong Jing are the lead authors of the paper that describes the work. Ana Jaklenec, a research scientist at MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, and Robert Langer, the David H. Koch Institute Professor at MIT, are the senior authors of the paper. 

The researchers showed that their dye, which consists of nanocrystals called quantum dots, can remain for at least five years under the skin, where it emits near-IR light that can be detected by a specially equipped smartphone. 

Several years ago, the research team set out to devise a method for recording vaccination information in a way that doesn’t require a centralized database or other infrastructure. Many vaccines, such as the vaccine for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR), require multiple doses spaced out at certain intervals; without accurate records, children may not receive all of the necessary doses. 

To create an “on-patient,” decentralized medical record, the researchers developed copper-based quantum dots, which emit light in the near-IR spectrum. The dots are only about 4 nm in diameter, but they are encapsulated in biocompatible microparticles that form spheres about 20 microns in diameter. This encapsulation allows the dye to remain in place, under the skin, after being injected. 

The researchers designed their dye to be delivered by a microneedle patch rather than a traditional syringe and needle. Such patches are now being developed to deliver vaccines for measles, rubella, and other diseases, and the researchers showed that their dye could be easily incorporated into these patches. 

The microneedles used in this study are made from a mixture of dissolvable sugar and a polymer called PVA, as well as the quantum-dot dye and the vaccine. When the patch is applied to the skin, the microneedles, which are 1.5 mm long, partially dissolve, releasing their payload within about two minutes. 

By selectively loading microparticles into microneedles, the patches deliver a pattern in the skin that is invisible to the naked eye, but can be scanned with a smartphone that has the IR filter removed. The patch can be customized to imprint different patterns that correspond to the type of vaccine delivered. 

Tests using human cadaver skin showed that the quantum-dot patterns could be detected by smartphone cameras after up to five years of simulated sun exposure. 

The researchers also tested this vaccination strategy in rats, using microneedle patches that delivered the quantum dots along with a polio vaccine. They found that those rats generated an immune response similar to the response of rats that received a traditional injected polio vaccine. The study confirmed that incorporating the vaccine with the dye in the microneedle patches did not affect the efficacy of the vaccine or the research team's ability to detect the dye, Jaklenec says. 

The researchers now plan to survey health care workers in developing nations in Africa to get input on the best way to implement this type of vaccination record-keeping. They are also working on expanding the amount of data that can be encoded in a single pattern, allowing them to include information such as the date of vaccine administration and the lot number of the vaccine batch. 

The researchers believe the quantum dots are safe to use in this way because they are encapsulated in a biocompatible polymer, but they plan to do further safety studies before testing them in patients.  

Full details of the work appear in the journal Science Translational Medicine

Source: MIT News press release  December 18, 2019

More in Biophotonics Techniques
Methods of extracting features from label-free immune cell analysis are shown: Multivariate label-free data, composed of both morphological and spectral parameters, are used to identify high-level features at the single-cell level such as cellular type, response to drugs, as well as response differences between specimens.
Label-free multimodal imaging system distinguishes between cell types
The label-free multimodal imaging platform enables the study of cell cultures noninvasively without the need of any contrast agent.
Nov 21st, 2019
Cytek Biosciences continues to expand their global footprint and has opened new offices in Tokyo and Amsterdam to better engage with and support customers; here, the O2 Lab Building at the Amsterdam UMC is shown.
Cytek Biosciences opens offices in Japan, The Netherlands
The company's flow cytometry systems have uses in clinical research fields such as immunology and immunotherapy.
Nov 5th, 2019
Researchers induced engineered pancreatic beta cells to secrete insulin when exposed to blue light; insulin is shown here as a space filling atomic model.
Engineered cells responsive to light shown to enhance insulin production
The light-switchable cells are designed to compensate for the lower insulin production or reduced insulin response found in diabetic individuals.
Nov 4th, 2019
Brolis Sensor Technology physicists at work at the company&rsquo;s facilities.
Laser-based sensor could replace invasive blood analysis methods
The broadband laser-based sensor is able to remotely sense the concentration level of main critical blood constituents without drawing any blood.
Oct 31st, 2019
UC Santa Cruz engineers Ahsan Habib (left) and Ali Yanik have developed ultrasensitive nanoscale optical probes to monitor the bioelectric activity of neurons and other electrogenic cells.
Optical nanoprobes could have use in monitoring neural activity
The nanoprobes could show how neural circuits function at an unprecedented scale by monitoring large numbers of individual neurons simultaneously.
Oct 24th, 2019
Neurons 1773922 1920
Fluorescent particles in the blood may help diagnose, monitor brain cancer
An imaging agent to improve surgeries for brain cancer by making tumor cells fluorescent has the potential to also help doctors safely diagnose the disease and monitor its response to treatment.
Oct 18th, 2019
The schematic workflow for coamplification at lower denaturation temperature PCR (COLD-PCR)/fluorescence melting curve analysis (FMCA) is shown.
Low-cost fluorescence test could better diagnose hepatitis B
The test pairs a polymerase chain reaction method with probe-based fluorescence melting curve analysis for precision diagnosis of chronic hepatitis B patients.
Oct 10th, 2019
The Aurora advanced flow cytometry system from Cytek Biosciences.
Fluorescence-based flow cytometry platform achieves 40 colors
The Aurora flow cytometer is available with up to five lasers to enable analyzing up to 40 markers simultaneously in one sample.
Oct 4th, 2019
Teledyne Princeton Instruments&apos; BLAZE spectroscopy CCD camera was used in the research team&apos;s experiments.
Spectroscopic imaging technique enables high-speed, label-free living cell study
For the spectroscopic imaging experiments, Kano's research group used a spectroscopy CCD camera with super-deep-depletion CCD to yield high near-infrared quantum efficiency.
Sep 17th, 2019
The high-density diffuse optical tomography system with 158 sources (red) and 166 detectors (cyan) shows the surface of the brain in pink and blue (a); a histogram of brain surface depth across 24 subjects (b) with brain surface depth probability distribution for each subject (c) are also shown. The red stars mark the maximum probability for each subject, while the red line is the most probable depth across all subjects (12.5 mm), highlighting the need of improving both image quality and spatial resolution.
Functional near-infrared spectroscopy method could improve neuroimaging
The functional near-infrared spectroscopy technology is noninvasive and relatively inexpensive for use in neuroimaging.
Sep 11th, 2019
A schematic shows how the t-MALDI-2-MS imaging method works (left) and an example in which the complex structure of a mouse&apos;s cerebellum is shown by means of the superimposition of three ion signals (right).
Dual-laser mass spectrometry method could enable more-precise cell study
Information on biomolecules' precise distribution in cells and tissues can help to produce a better understanding of disease and inflammation processes, and show new strategies for treating them.
Sep 6th, 2019
Narasimhan Rajaram, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Arkansas College of Engineering.
Optical imaging for cancer treatment monitoring is focus of NIH grant
A grant from the National Institutes of Health will support the pursuit of optical imaging technologies that can identify treatment-resistant tumors early in the treatment process.
Sep 5th, 2019
Cytek Northern Lights Clc 300 Dpi
Spectral flow cytometry system is cleared for clinical use in China
Cytek Biosciences has received approval from the China National Medical Products Administration for its Northern Lights flow cytometer with 24+ color capability for clinical diagnostic use.
Sep 4th, 2019
Organic nanoparticles in a vial convert invisible near-infrared light to intense blue light, which can easily be seen by human eyes.
Novel nanoparticles could enable humans to see near-infrared light
These nanoparticles can convert low-energy photons from near-infrared light into higher-energy green light that mammalian eyes can see.
Aug 28th, 2019